Ain Defla: a criminal network specializing in harga dismantled

An organized criminal network, specializing in haraga trafficking, was dismantled by the security services of the wilaya of Ain Defla. Indeed, the services responsible also arrested six of its members, as part of the same operation. In this wake, it should be noted that the suspects are between 27 and 37 years old. Knowing that the majority of the members of this network are from the wilaya of Ain Defla.

It should also be noted that the investigation was conducted by the mobile brigade of the judicial police in El Attaf. And this, under the supervision of the territorially competent public prosecutor’s office. In fact, it all started in October 2022, when several illegal migration operations to European destinations were recorded, from Tipaza.

Moreover, several videos of these migrants have been relayed on the Web. As a result, an in-depth investigation was carried out in collaboration with teams specialized in the fight against migrant smuggling and human trafficking, as well as experts in the fight against cybercrime.

The defendants were brought before the court of El Attaf

After searching the houses of the suspects, the responsible services succeeded in seizing and recovering means and navigational equipment used for criminal purposes. Including 13 life jackets, a maritime signaling device, spare parts for boat engines, 4 buckets of fuel and a quantity of fuel.

Beyond several cell phones used in these criminal activities. The suspects were brought before the competent judicial authorities at the court of El Attaf. The defendants will face several charges. In particular, the smuggling of migrants as part of an organized criminal network, involving the management and facilitation of the illegal exit of people from the national territory, thus endangering the life or safety of the migrants being transported.