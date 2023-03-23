Gabriel Heinze would start the Copa Sudamericana and against Estudiantes and Central

The technical director of Newell’s Old boys, Gabriel Heinze, would put the starting team in the next three games: against a rival to be defined, away, for the Copa Sudamericana, and when they visit Estudiantes and host Rosario Central, for the ninth and tenth date, respectively, of the Professional Football League (LPF), “red and black” sources reported to Télam this afternoon.

“Heinze is going to put the best he has against Central, and I think against Estudiantes and in the Sudamericana as well,” anticipated a spokesman for the leaders of the Parque Independencia de Rosario club.

Newell’s, who has fourteen points and has just beaten San Lorenzo 1-0, at home, in the best game of the Heinze cycle, and will visit Estudiantes in La Plata on Friday, March 31, for the ninth date of the Professional League.

Next Monday the schedule of matches for the Copa Sudamericana will be raffled at the Conmebol headquarters in the Paraguayan city of Luque, where some players from the Argentine team will attend as guests, including captain Lionel Messi.

Newell’s will debut in the Copa Sudamericana as a visitor in the week prior to the Rosario classic, which will be played on Saturday 8 or Sunday 9 April at the Coloso Bielsa stadium, in Rosario’s Parque Independencia.

Heinze and his coaching staff analyze which players they will travel with to debut in the South American Cup, which has a wide range of possibilities in the place and in the rival of the match, which goes from Santiago de Chile to Venezuela, passing through Colombia and Paraguay.

Meanwhile, Heinze will put an alternative team tomorrow at 9 in a friendly match against Sportivo Rafaela, at the Jorge Griffa sports complex, in the Bella Vista neighborhood of Rosario, behind closed doors, to give substitute players minutes.

The alternate team will a priori include Williams Barlasina; Thomas Jacob, Gustavo Velasquez, Guillermo Ortiz and Angel Martino; Marcos Portillo, Pablo Perez, Marcelo Esponda and Guillermo Balzi; Nazareno Funez or Djorkaeff Reasco and Just Giani.