Tigre striker Mateo Retegui made his debut today with a goal for the Italian team that lost 2-1 against England at home, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Napoli, for the first date of Group C of the Qualifying for the European Championship in Germany 2024.

With a great assist from the player from Roma and 10 from Italy, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Retegui dominated inside the area and defined the cross before goalkeeper Jordan Pickford left, 11 minutes into the second half, to discount in favor of the Azzurra, who they previously conceded two goals by midfielder Declan Rice and forward Harry Kane.

The top scorer in the current Professional League tournament, with six goals, played the 90 minutes of the match and left a very good impression with his performance. In addition to having scored the discount goal, the Tigre striker received a strong offense from Luke Shaw, who had been booked and was sent off.

On the England side, with his penalty goal, Harry Kane reached 54 goals with the team’s shirt and thus became the top scorer in history by surpassing Wayne Rooney by a goal.