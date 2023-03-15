Will Sarah Engels and her Julian have a new job soon?

Pamela Reif can pack up!

Top voice and above all top form. We are talking about Sarah Engels (30). Despite having two children, the singer has barely an ounce of fat on her body. As fast as the baby bump with daughter Solea (1) grew in 2021, it was gone again after birth. Sarah’s secret recipe: good nutrition and, above all, quite a lot of sport.

The mother of two now wants to expand her sports knowledge with a new project. “As you know, we (husband Julian and Sarah) love to take on new challenges and learn new things. And we’ve been working on something for a few weeks now,” reveals Sarah Engels her 1.8 million Insta followers.

She and husband Julian Engels (29) are aiming for a small career change. Or at least… a side career! The two want to go under the fitness coaches.

Be fit like Sarah and Julian Engels? The couple will soon have one or two tips for their fans Photo: sarellax3/Instagram

Not a bad idea at all. Julian is already as fit as a fiddle thanks to his job as a footballer, and sport is now part of everyday life for Sarah too. You can create fitness plans for your fans. But then very professional!

“If we do that, then we really want to do it right, 100 percent. And that’s why we’re actually in the process of getting our coaching license,” reveals the 30-year-old. With that, both Julian and Sarah are officially recognized as coaches. And you can safely fitness knowledge pass along.

For Sarah Engels already the second project in 2023

It was only in February that Julian and Sarah Engels started their journey home from Mallorca with a new driver’s license: the sports boat driver’s license. And that in a hurry.

Within just four days, the couple had the blue bill in their hands. Sarah and Julian were still shaking their knees shortly before the exam. In her story, she asked her followers: “We have our exam now and we’re really excited. Wish us luck and keep your fingers crossed.”

Boat license, trainer license: Which project will the couple realize next? Photo: Instagram/sarellax3

And the fans probably pressed very hard. Because only a short time later Sarah announced: “Passed, no question!!!”. And that without a single point of failure! Nearly. Julian probably made a small careless mistake. I still got my driver’s license.

The 30-year-old has not (yet) revealed when Julian and Sarah will not only be able to call themselves captains, but also fitness trainers.