Autonomous AFIP: what are the new amounts of retirement contributions to be paid until June

The new retirement contributions for self-employed workers to be paid from April to June range from $10,537.80 to $46,365.76 depending on the category

The AFIP published the new tables of monthly pension contributions for self-employed workerss to be paid until June.

In this way, the collecting body applies the increase in retirement mobility of 17.4% for the next quarter.

What are the new retirement contributions for the self-employed

Los Contributions from the self-employed will now go from $10,537.80 in category 1 to $46,365.76 in category 5which corresponds to company managers.

These limits will be applied for the period March to May 2023; that is, for the maturities of the retirement contributions of the self-employed from April to June nextsegún precisa Tributum.new

This new increase in retirement mobility means that most of theThe self-employed currently retired will receive, despite the fact that the contributions were always high, at a minimum retirement of $58,665.12.

In the country, there are already 2.9 million monotributistas and self-employed. Self-employment increased 11.3%, adding 294,500 workers, in 2022.

How the self-employed are discriminated against

With the entry into force from January 1 of the new update of the non-taxable minimum of the Income Tax by Ripte, the floor from which the tax is paid is $404,062 in the case of a married worker with 2 children

For a single worker with no children and who does not make extra contributions (such as a union dues), the minimum from which they begin to pay Income Tax is approximately $335,300.

But, In the case of the self-employed, although the amount of the special deduction that they can apply also changed, as this was delayed with respect to workers in a dependency relationship, they can only take up to $1,580,891.18 per yearsomething that is criticized by the professionals who are usually affected by this discrimination.

The self-employed are discriminated against by deductions in Income Tax

What means of payment do the self-employed have for their contributions?

Los means of payment enabled for retirement contributions of the self-employed are the following:

Own, financial and cancellation check.

Electronic funds transfer.

Credit cards.

Automatic debit in bank account.

Electronic wallet.

Reimbursement for compliance with payment.

Those self-employed workers who pay their monthly quota on time and form will receive an amount equivalent to the monthly integrated tax.

The payment of this benefit will be automatically credited to the bank accounts or credit cards attached as a means of payment by each of the compliant taxpayers.