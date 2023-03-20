Heavy smoke from a kitchen fire in Gelsenkirchen

Gelsenkirchen.

A kitchen fire caused a lot of smoke in Gelsenkirchen on Monday evening. The fire was quickly extinguished.

A kitchen fire caused a major fire brigade operation in Gelsenkirchen-Ückendorf on Monday evening. Since it was initially unclear whether there were still people in the apartment building on Wegenerstrasse, the fire brigade came with several vehicles.

On site, however, it turned out that no one was in the danger zone anymore. According to initial findings, the reason for the fire was an electrical appliance in the kitchen, which caused heavy smoke to develop. The fire brigade was able to quickly extinguish the fire. (ik)





