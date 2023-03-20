3rd league completely live on MagentaSport: After a deserved 3: 2 in Ingolstadt, Dresden is on a promotion place: “We’re going our own way!”, FCI in free fall: “It’s a disaster!”

MagentaSport

Made it on the 28th matchday – Dresden is on a direct promotion path after the 3:2 in Ingolstadt. It was the 12th game without a defeat, 50 points were scored. Questions about the rise are still “breathed away” at Dynamo, wiped away. “We live in the here and now,” says sports director Ralf Becker, his coach Markus Anfang explains: “We go our own way, we don’t even look at the table.” Ahmet Arslan, an important figure in Dynamo’s upswing with 16 goals, at least has an explanation: “It doesn’t happen by itself, but the momentum is on our side. That’s a fact.” And, Arslan continues: “We’re playing the way it is right now.” Top scorer Arslan, on loan from Holstein Kiel, says about his own future: “I can’t say right now that Dynamo will definitely continue for me. But I’m also not saying that I don’t feel like Dynamo. I think you can see that that I’m in the mood.” At FC Ingolstadt, on the other hand, the negative trend continues: 4th defeat in a row, 12th place. Sports director Dietmar Beiersdorfer wants to present a new sports director as soon as possible. Beiersdorfer still holds his protective hand over the unsuccessful coach Guerino Capretti. “We are convinced that he is doing a good job. He is in a situation that is more than unfavorable at the moment. We are trying to put things right together.” For captain Pascal Testroet, the fall from 2nd to 12th place is “a disaster”.

International match weekend, but MagentaSport runs the entire football program – the FFBL with the top game FC Bayern Munich against VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday from 5:30 p.m. In addition, all games of the 3rd league live – including on Saturday with Mannheim against Osnabrück from 1.45 p.m., as a single game or in the conference.

FC Ingolstadt – SG Dynamo Dresden 2:3

Ingolstadt in free fall: despite the lead, the former promotion candidate FCI is already 1:2 behind at the break. After a strong 2nd half, Dresden deservedly conceded the 1: 3 and can be happy not to lose even more. The 2: 3 is therefore a deserved result of the balance of power, especially since Sulejmani still gets a superfluous yellow-red card.

Dresden’s trainer Markus Anfang was actually in a good mood, “had a bit of a banging around” in the team circle and then decided: “We did really well, especially in the second half. We deservedly won.”

Beginning about the promotion place, on which Dynamo is now, but which he answers after a kind of ritual: “We go our own way, we don’t look at the table at all. We make sure that we develop week by week.”

Ahmet Arslan has 16 goals and “a lot of yards” for Dynamo’s upswing: “It doesn’t happen by itself, but the momentum is on our side. That’s a fact.”

How Arslan explains the Dresden boom and the goal of promotion: “The fact that we’re enjoying it at the moment is because we really don’t think about it anymore. We’re just playing the way it is right now. And what’s going on with it.”

Arslan is on loan from Holstein Kiel, what about his future in Dresden? “They enjoy me, I enjoy the club. But I can’t comment on what my future looks like now. I’m a player on loan, so the overall constellation has to be right. I can’t say right now that Dynamo will continue for me. But I’m also not saying that I don’t feel like Dynamo. I think you can see that I’m in the mood.”

Ingolstadt’s coach Guerino Capretti finds the fourth defeat in a row “painful”. The FCI stressed Dynamo: “In my opinion, the game could have gone either way. Even when we were behind, we didn’t give up. The will is always there, but of course the result isn’t.”

Capretti refers to the injured players and the returnees who are not fully fit again. “No one will let themselves down here, now it’s time to keep going!”

About his own situation, Capretti says: “I don’t deal with that!”

FCI captain Pascal Testroet on the crash and the record of 4 points from 10 games: “It’s a catastrophe. You just have to say it like that and it feels really bad. The performances in the last 3 weeks were maybe better than before. But, to be honest: I don’t give a damn in the end, we have to do 3 again get points.”

Beiersdorfer: Appoint sports director as soon as possible!

Interview with Dietmar Beiersdorfer, managing director and now also sports director after Metzelder’s departure. Before the game he explained the “precarious” situation in Ingolstadt and how it should go on.

With the role of sports director: “I’m already working on a list of candidates, I’ve initiated and started talks. Basically, we’re looking to fill this position as soon as possible.”

Beiersdorfer holds his protective hand through coach Guerino Capretti: “There’s a lot of pressure on all of us. But that doesn’t mean the coach is under pressure. We think he’s doing a good job. He’s in a situation that’s more than unfavorable at the moment. We’re trying to do it together bend back.”

