Tragic reason? Porsche heir divorces his wife

The Porsche heir and the former professor tied the knot in 2019. But now the marriage of Wolfgang and Claudia Porsche is about to end.

For more than 15 years they were considered a glamor couple of Austrian high society: Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, major shareholder and heir to the legendary car dynasty, and his wife Claudia, former university professor and former CDU state councilor in the state government of Baden-Württemberg. Twelve years after their first meeting, the two said yes in Salzburg in 2019. But now the marriage is about to end.

The 79-year-old has filed for divorce, said a spokesman on behalf of Porsche on Monday evening at the German Press Agency in Berlin. The manager asked to “respect his wife’s privacy as well as his own,” it said. The reason for the marriage, which “Bild” had previously reported, remained open.

Claudia Porsche must be looked after around the clock

A few months ago, the newspaper wrote that Claudia Porsche was suffering from a “progressive neurological systemic disease” after several strokes. Most recently, her condition is said to have deteriorated rapidly and led to a change in personality. The former university teacher can hardly move on her own and her mental awareness is also rapidly declining.