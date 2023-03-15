Heading to the World Cup: the Argentine women’s team will play two friendlies in the country

In the continuity of the preparation for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which will begin on July 20 and will be the great objective of the year, The Argentine Women’s National Team will play two friendly matches in our country.

The rival will be Venezuelawhom the national team will face the Thursday, April 6 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, in Córdobaand the Sunday 9, at the Carlos Alberto Mercado Luna Stadium, in La Rioja.

It is the second FIFA date of the year that the team led by Germán Portanova will face, who has just won three wins in a row: against Chile (4-0) and New Zealand (2-0 and 2-1)

In the coming days, the list of those summoned by the coach for both games, as well as their schedules, will be announced.