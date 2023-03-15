DIRECT. War in Ukraine: kyiv accuses Vladimir Putin of wanting to “extend” the conflict, after the crash of an American drone

What there is to know

Ukraine accuses Russia of trying to “extend” war on other parties, after the crash of an American drone in the Black Sea, Tuesday, March 14. “The incident with the American MQ-9 Reaper drone caused by Russia in the Black Sea is a signal of (Vladimir) Putin, who is ready to expand the conflict zone and involve other parties in it”, wrote on Twitter the secretary of the Ukrainian Security Council, Oleksiï Danilov, Wednesday March 15. Follow our live.

Washington and Moscow explain themselves after the crash of an American drone. The United States on Tuesday accused the Russian air force of having “intercepted and rammed” an American drone over the Black Sea and caused it to fall. Moscow has denied these accusations while acknowledging that two of its fighters had intercepted a detected craft “in the area of ​​the Crimean Peninsula”Ukrainian region annexed by Russia, and advanced “in direction” Russian borders.

Three missiles shot down in Russian territory. Three missiles were shot down Tuesday evening above Belgorod, bordering Ukraine, said the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on his Telegram channel. The missiles were shot down by the Russian anti-aircraft defense and their debris damaged homes in this city and its surroundings, the governor said, without reporting casualties.

Moscow is considering new retaliatory measures against the EU. Russia wants to suspend double taxation agreements with so-called countries “enemies”, in particular in response to the inclusion of Russia on the EU’s blacklist of tax havens. In a joint statement, the ministries of foreign affairs and finance say “having proposed to the President (Vladimir Poutine) to issue a decree on the suspension of double taxation agreements with all countries that have introduced ‘unilateral economic measures’ against Russia”. “It is proposed to suspend these agreements until the restoration of the violated rights of Russia”can we read in their press release.