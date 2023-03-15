The national deputy, Javier Milei, warned that the macroeconomic crisis in Argentina has no brake: “we have worse social indicators than in 2001 if you look at them in terms of poverty, indigence, wages in dollars or well-measured unemployment, without taking the million and means of public employees who are there to avoid being unemployed or the social monotribute”.

He also added that data worse than Rodrigazo and ’89 are added: “When you look at the monetary indicators, they are worse than the ones you had in ’75, prior to the Rodrigazo. Think that the Rodrigazo implied multiplying by 6 the inflation rate and by 5 the number of poor, but you cannot multiply by 5 the number of poor today because it explodes; you have the limit of 100%. That means that you would fix it to the pineapples, with a huge social crisis.

Javier Milei: “We are going to the worst explosion in history”

“The most delicate thing, which will give greater depth to the crisis when it breaks out, is the fact that the remunerated liabilities of the Central Bank, in relation to the monetary base, are at the same levels prior to the hyperinflation of Raúl Alfonsín” added Milei in statements to LN+.

“You have a chaotic situation in a country that was the richest at the beginning of the 20th century,” he said.

So, he graphed that “the problem is: How long can you resist the macro? Notice that now they did a debt swap, but be careful because Hernán Lacunza did even worse. What I mean is that they are not different. Everyone tries to throw the ball to the next one and they don’t fix the problem.”



Asked why, then, a certain calm is perceived in the street in contrast to other periods of crisis in Argentina in which social ill-temper was made flesh against governments, he lashed out: In 2001, the father of democracy, Raúl Alfonsín, agreed with Duhalde to take de la Rúa, something that a radical missed on this same channel. Today, we are worse than in 2001, but nothing is happening because the criminals are inside, who are the managers of poverty, and all this is a phenomenal business for them.”

“What you have is the explosion of a model that failed. It’s 100 years of failure. Argentina has been embracing doses of socialism and Present state and what you are seeing the final collapse. Everything is ready to explode, but the rioters are inside, working to contain this,” said the presidential candidate for La Libertad Avanza.