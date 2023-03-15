Fergie’s Wildest Night: When Diana and I Were Arrested

Prince Andrew’s (63) ex-wife Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson (63) is known for divulging royal stories again and again with great relish.

Now Fergie remembered a wild night of partying with Princess Diana († 36) on a talk show where they were both arrested!

It all happened before her marriage to Prince Andrew in 1986 – when the redhead and amused the princess of hearts at Fergie’s unforgettable bachelorette party.

“It was extraordinary,” the 63-year-old recalled in der „Kelly Clarkson Show”. “We went to a nightclub.” For fun, the two dressed up as police officers!

Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson were sisters-in-law and friends. Their mothers went to school together Foto: Popperfoto/Getty Images

Since you have wide eyes, so Fergie.

A waiter then approached her and the Princess of Wales and said: “Sorry, this is a members club where you want to have fun. We don’t serve police officers here.”

The man actually thought they were police officers, said the 63-year-old with a laugh. So she left the club with Diana in tow – and then things got even wilder.

Because as the princess who dated Prince Charles from 1981 to 1996 ( (now King Charles III.) saw a woman get out of a taxi and suddenly cried out, “She’s wearing my dress!”

Still wanting to shut up her friend, Fergie said, “No! We’re portraying policewomen.” But apparently the two had already attracted enough attention.

Because Fergie and Diana were suddenly arrested, according to the ex of Prinz Andrew. “Because we pretended to be police officers.”

“So we got in the back of the police car,” she recalls to Fergie. “And you (Diana, Anm. d. Red.) looked around and spotted some smoked ham flavored chips. She took them and started eating…”

“You can’t do that!” scolded a police officer from the front seat. “We were totally through…”

Fergie (left) and Princess Diana on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 1990 Foto: UK Press via Getty Images

Eventually the police realized it was Princess Diana and Fergie hiding under their bachelorette party costumes. So everything turned out lightly again, and today Fergie has a lot of fun with this old story.

“You and I laughed so much. We got into trouble a lot,” Fergie fondly recalled to Diana, who Died in a tragic car accident in 1997 and with whom she formed a deep friendship. “She used to tell me the worst jokes. Just before moments when I should actually be dead serious. “