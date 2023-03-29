After the subway strike, the service of lines B and C resumed

After 7:30 this Wednesday, subway lines B and C resumed their journey, after two hours of a stoppage that affected thousands of users and caused significant traffic delays.

The Trade Union Association of Subway and Premetro Workers (AGTSyP) announced yesterday a measure of force for the early hours of this Wednesday. It was, they reported, after a series of meetings to discuss the reduction of the working day -they demand two francs a week-. “We have not received a positive response from Emova and only evasions from the Sbase company,” they indicated in a document bearing the signatures of the general secretary, Roberto Pianelli, and deputy, Néstor Segovia.

“The need to reduce the working day is raised by health issues, to reduce exposure to asbestos, a carcinogenic mineral whose presence in the underground network came to light in 2018,” added the metro delegates.

After 7:30 this morning, both lines resumed their service.

“It is unfeasible to reduce the 36-hour working day without affecting the operation and maintenance activities of the subway,” they warned of the Emova concessionaire.

“The increase in the amount of francs sought, as proposed by the union, maintaining the current 6-hour workday, would imply a decrease from 36 to 30 hours. This result is incompatible with an adequate operation of the service and below appropriate levels of productivity “, they abounded. And they pointed out that “there is no” a similar experience in the region and the world.

“The current working day of 6 hours a day includes snacks and rest, with effective working time being even less, with cases such as the Traffic area (drivers and guards) in which the working day ranges between 4 and a half and 5 hours of effective operation “, they stated.