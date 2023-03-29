Who are Les Uprisings of the Earth, the movement that Darmanin wants to dissolve?

After the brutal repression, place for dissolution. Three days after a massive mobilization against the bedpans in Sainte-Soline (Deux-Sèvres), Gérald Darmanin announced that he was initiating a procedure aimed at dissolving Les Uprisings of the Earth, one of the three organizations having called for demonstrations – at the alongside the collective Bassines non merci and the Confédération paysanne.

The reason ? The Minister of the Interior holds this movement responsible for the clashes that punctuated the day of Saturday March 25, during which thousands of demonstrators marched through the fields to express their opposition to these gigantic water reservoirs intended for the agricultural irrigation, fed by pumping groundwater. A demonstrator, shot in the head, is still between life and death, and the organizers mention 200 other injuries, including 40 serious, with many « mutilations ». The authorities reported 47 injured gendarmes.

Facing the deputies, the minister insisted on Tuesday on “the extreme violence of small groups on file by the intelligence services sometimes for very many years, such as the de facto group Uprisings of the Earth”. According to the terms of the contradictory dissolution procedure, the collective has ten days to respond to the arguments of the ministry before Gérald Darmanin decides to present a decree of dissolution to the Council of Ministers.

