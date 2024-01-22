Dictatorships do fall

That they fall, they fall. History proves us right, however some seem like they will never end, but will fall when the conditions are met that allow the dictator to be twisted. Cuba’s has been there for 67 years and Venezuela’s has already completed a quarter of a century. These reflections come regarding this January 23, when we count 66 years since the fall of the penultimate dictatorship in Venezuela, that of General Pérez Jiménez.

When do dictatorships fall? When the circumstances are right, when the opposing forces are able to unite and work together, when democratic leadership overcomes egos and personalisms. That happened on January 23, 1958, the people and the Armed Forces took to the streets decisively, the dictator fled and after a transition, a period of 40 years began, of eight successive five-year terms with democratic presidents, which gave As a result, an unprecedented political, social and economic transformation in the country, having in the end had a stage of wear and tear, which was not able to be addressed, opening the way to the populist demagoguery of communism, which was bought into the lie of the Bolivarian revolution. , later called socialism of the 21st century, that is, the disastrous communism as always, with a new name but the same result: destruction, hunger and death.

Last week, on the occasion of January 23, VenAmérica organized the Forum “The Venezuelan diaspora in the conquest of freedom”, in which the participants, particularly the speakers, Enrique Aristeguieta Gramcko, member of the Patriotic Junta who coordinated the struggles that were tested on January 23, the professor and historian Naudy Suárez and the prominent politician Raúl Leoni, not only referred to the joint effort of the people and the overcoming of individual projects to achieve the objective, but also took a look at the present and Venezuelan future. The effort that from the diaspora (today in better conditions and with tools at hand that they did not have before), can be made and is being made, to cooperate from outside with the freedom of Venezuela was analyzed; We have some comparative advantages with those in the country, we are going to take advantage of them for the common benefit.

“2024 year of freedom,” was formally declared a few days ago by VenAmérica, an NGO that defends human rights and democracy, duly registered in the United States; This proclamation goes beyond political, economic or religious borders, it encompasses individual independence, “hence our invitation to each individual to commit personally to the cause, to be an active part of this movement towards a more just and equitable society.”

The year 2024 is presented as an opportunity to light the flame of freedom in our daily actions, it is an invitation to unite for a better future, to ignite the engines of change, in this electoral year in Venezuela, in which it is evident that The Maduro dictatorship does not want to measure itself against the unstoppable force of a majority tired of demagoguery, lies and destruction, of unlimited theft of public goods, with the consequent impoverishment of our people.

The fight today is to corner the dictatorship and generate national and international pressure. This is a year of much action, firmness and united struggle that, if we maintain until the end, we will achieve freedom, as María Corina Machado, now the champion of change, affirms.

Dictatorships do fall, the conditions do not occur on their own, they are built. Welcome this January 23 that allows us to remember that the unity of the people in purpose and action unfailingly leads us to the path of freedom. www.venamerica.org.

By Paciano Padrón*

*President of VenAmérica