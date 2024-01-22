Violence and technology put world peace at risk

SAINT JOSEPH. The former president of Costa Rica, Miguel Angel Rodriguez analyzes the message of the Pope Francisco on the fifty-seventh of the Day of Peace; in which he calls on the international community to work for peace, highlighting the dangers of wars, violence and technological change.

The former president recalls that on January 1, 1968, Pope Saint Paul VI established the Day of Peace so that each year “it would be repeated as an omen and as a promise.” Not as an exclusively Catholic vision, but rather he “would like to find the support of all the friends of Peace as if it were his own initiative.”

Rodríguez explains that Pope Saint Paul VI stressed how necessary it is to “defend peace against the dangers that always threaten it: the danger of the survival of selfishness in relations between nations; the danger of violence to which some peoples can allow themselves to be dragged…; the danger…of resorting to terrible weapons…; “the danger of believing that international controversies cannot be resolved by reason…”

Rodríguez agrees with Pope Francis on the seriousness of the current world situation, who pointed out that the world is involved in a “terrible world war in pieces that shakes the world.”, in Ukraine, Gaza, Syria, Ethiopia, Yemen and others places. He also highlights the widespread violence, with no declared wars in Latin America.

“This Day of Peace that this year finds the world involved in very serious and cruel wars that seriously affect civilian populations and that have an enormous risk of expanding ‘the third world war to pieces says Pope Francis’ and in an opprobrious wave of violence, much greater than those that occurred during the first Day of Peace, which make it even more necessary to promote peace,” he said.

Regarding technological change, Rodríguez said that Pope Francis dedicated his message during Peace Day to Artificial Intelligence. On this aspect he agreed with the Pope when he warned that AI can be used to foment conflicts, to manipulate the will of people, develop lethal autonomous weapons systems or further dehumanize the human capacity for destruction.

“AI without an ethical framework for its development can be used against the dignity and freedom of people, and to foment conflicts and hinder peace,” says Rodríguez.

The former president maintains that AI is a powerful technology that can be used for good or evil. Their use for destructive purposes, such as the manipulation of people’s will or the development of lethal autonomous weapons systems, is of great ethical concern. These systems “further dehumanize the human capacity for destruction, separating the operators of death from the battlefields.”

Rodríguez concludes by calling on everyone to work for peace, which is possible. “Let us all be builders of peace. We can all be if we strive to love all people, dominate selfishness and pride, and strive to forgive.”

