FEPCUBA responds to Yotuel after controversy over the use of the phrase “Homeland and Life” in the baseball team

The Cuban Professional Baseball Federation (FEPCUBE) did not remain silent in the face of the arguments put forward by Yotuel Romero to justify the ban to use the phrase “Patria y Vida” on the team’s cap, and issued a statement this Sunday in which they expressed their point of view.

The FEPCUBE explained that the extensive contractual agreement with YB Entertainment LLC – Romero’s company – contemplated, among other things, a percentage of profits for the “Patria y Vida” brand in case of selling merchandise where the phrase was included, a version that differs from what the artist said.

They also explained that the initiative to incorporate “Patria y Vida” to their baseball team was an expression of sentiment in support of free Cuban baseball players.

Regarding the name change, they argued that it was due to “pressure from the Cuban regime” and that Romero was informed of the situation and said he understood it.

“Aware that our goal was to reach Colombia and represent our country despite the pressure, a media change was made in the name of the FEPCUBE team ‘Patria y Vida’, which was renamed ‘Dream Team‘. This change was agreed upon and approved by Yotuel, who showed total understanding and support, prioritizing reaching Colombia where Patria y Vida would be fully represented,” the statement states.

The FEPCUBE stressed that all decisions related to “Patria y Vida” were made by mutual agreement, demonstrating respect for the brand’s identity.

The federation said it thanked YB Entertainment LLC and its legal team “for the time in which they were authorized to use the ‘Patria y Vida’ brand.”

“We are not interested in public debates or confrontations, but nor in hiding the truth. Patria y Vida will continue to be the cry for freedom that resonates in the hearts of all of us and the free players who are part of our Federation, despite not having permission to use it publicly as a brand,” concluded the FEPCUBE.

The Yotuel version

Days after debut on January 17, Dream Team before the team Miami-Dade College Sharksin which they could not use the Patria y Vida logo on their caps, the former member of the Orishas group argued that there were two fundamental reasons that motivated the separation from the independent baseball team: the name change and the search for financing at the expense Of the brand.

“FEPCUBE is openly seeking financing, using all available means, a decision that is exclusively theirs.””Yotuel said.

“We want to clarify that, contrary to what has been mentioned, FEPCUBE’s use of the name ‘Patria y Vida’ was granted by mutual agreement and without any form of remuneration. Furthermore, it is important to emphasize that ‘Patria y Vida’ has never been associated with fundraising operations or economic contributions since its creation on February 16, 2021,” he added.

Yotuel says that they were never informed that the name “Patria y Vida” would be used for that purpose.

“Given these differences in communication, vision and objectives, we made the decision to dissociate ourselves immediately,” added the rapper, who says that they made the decision to dissociate themselves from FEPCUBE “so as not to harm the ‘Patria y Vida’ movement.”

“The only dream we have to achieve with PATRIA Y VIDA is the absolute freedom of our island and helping those most in need,” he concluded.

Despite his explanations, in the comments section Internet users showed a divided position regarding the arguments presented by the artist.

The Intercontinental Baseball Series, which would become the first international event for the team made up of Cuban players who were or are active in the Major Leagues, was canceled in the middle of this month.