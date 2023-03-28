North Korea claims to be testing an underwater nuclear drone and... oh

What if they are not aliens… Is there a North Korean underwater nuclear drone testing? That’s what North Korean government news agencies have been bragging about in recent days.

But what do we know about this situation? is it a real danger? How powerful is this nuclear weapon? Let’s go in parts.

Foto: Chung Sung-Jun-Getty Images.

North Korea’s underwater nuclear drone

Since last week the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) announced that North Korea had been testing an underwater nuclear drone: an unmanned underwater nuclear attack craft “Haeil”.

According to this information, the government led by Kim Jong Un tested this nuclear weapon between March 21 and 23 in waters off the coast for more than 59 hours. The test warhead they used would have been detonated on Thursday, March 23.

They explain that they have been working on the drone since 2012 and that in the last two years they have done more than 50 tests.

The news agency explains that the objective of this North Korean submarine nuclear drone is to infiltrate the waters and create a “radioactive tsunami” through an underwater explosion to destroy the naval strike groups and “lThe main operational ports of the enemy”.

The latest statement, published a few hours ago, states that the North Korean Academy of Defense Sciences conducted another underwater weapons test from 25 to 27 March.

Foto: Getty Images

The underwater nuclear drone, which they call Hail-1, it was launched in Wonsan Bay and reached its target in the waters of Hwadae County after traveling 600 kilometers in 41 hours. “Successfully detonated test warhead underwater”.

“Through the test, all the technical and tactical specifications and the technical and underwater navigation indices were correctly estimated and the reliability and safety of the weapon system was verified.“, reads the statement of KCNA.

And now, that’s all we know about this new weapon, if it exists. Despite the fact that Russia had also scratched the issue of creating underwater nuclear weapons, North Korea did not offer evidence and international experts ask to take it with caution, in case it is a strategy of psychological terror.

And do not think that it is the only proof. On March 27, she also fired two short-range ballistic missiles into her waters. South Korea confirmed that they fell into the sea. That is the seventh missile launch this March.

It may interest you