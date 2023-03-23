The minimum, vital and mobile salary will rise in April by 15.6% and will reach 80,342 pesos

In April, he Minimum salary, vital and movil in Argentina it will go to $80,342as agreed this Wednesday (21/3) in a meeting chaired by the Minister of Labor of the Nation, Raquel Olmos.

In the plenary session of the Salary Council held virtually, representatives of the workers’ CTA and the Autonomous CTA, union leaders and executives of business chambers participated. Increases were set in tranches that will take the payment to the aforementioned $80,342 in April, $84,512 in May and $87,987 in June. These increases will reach 400,000 people.

The Minister of Labor of the Nation, Raquel Olmos, chaired the meeting. Source: (Facebook).

These rises from Minimum salary, vital and movil In percentage terms they mean: 15.6% in April, 6% in May and 5% in June. respectively. The increases were approved in the Council Plenary and are non-cumulative amounts. It was approved with 30 positive votes, one abstention (CTA Trabajadores) and one negative vote (CTA Autónoma).. In the middle of the year, on July 15, the Council will meet again to analyze the increases for the final stretch of the year.

The agenda for today’s meeting raised “determination of the minimum, vital and mobile salary, within the framework of the provisions of article 135, subparagraph a), of Law No. 24,013 and its amendments and the determination of the minimum and maximum amounts of the unemployment benefit, in the within the framework of the provisions of article 135, subparagraph b) of Law No. 24,013 and its amendments”.

In April, the Minimum Wage will reach 80,342 pesos. Source: (Ministry of Economy).

One of the union leaders indicated that the Minimum salary, vital and movil It should be around 180 thousand pesos. Therefore, we should build conditions so that with this increase we can begin to approach percentage increases that have a strong impact on the income of the workers,” said Hugo Godoy of the Autonomous CTA. The trade unionist indicated that shortly “the National Leadership will be summoned to resolve a measure of force by mid-April.”