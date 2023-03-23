He was a fugitive accused of sexual abuse and was captured in Colonia Alberdi | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Wednesday March 22, 2023 | 8:49 p.m.

The Misiones Police captured a 47-year-old man who was a fugitive from Justice in the town of Colonia Alberdi.

The procedure was carried out this afternoon in Colonia Picasa and was carried out by the Regional Unit II of Oberá.

According to what was reported by police sources, the defendant – identified as Oscar Aníbal V. – was wanted for more than seven months for threatening with a firearm, unlawful deprivation of liberty and crime against sexual integrity, where a young woman was the victim. of 18 years.

The complaint for the crime of sexual integrity was made in August of last year by the victim’s father at the Villa Bonita police station, who initiated the investigation and arrested one of the defendants, while the other involved fled.

Continuing with the investigations and with accurate data, the troops set up several surveillance posts in the Colonia Picasa area, where today at around 2:30 p.m. they located and captured Oscar V., who was on a farm working, the spokesmen said. .

The detainee was taken to a police unit where he remains housed at the disposal of the Second Investigating Court of Oberá, like the other involved.