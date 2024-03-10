Skier dies after falling on a New Hampshire mountain

MEREDITH – A backcountry skier died and at least two other hikers were rescued amid icy conditions on Mount Washington in New Hampshire, authorities said.

The deceased skier was reported after rescue efforts that lasted until Sunday morning, after a stormy night.

The U.S. Forest Service identified the skier as Madison Saltsburg. She fell about 600 feet (183 meters) Saturday afternoon on steep terrain and ice-covered surfaces. Those who survived suffered trauma from falling on rocks and ice, the service said in a statement.

The three people got into trouble Saturday afternoon in Tuckerman Ravine, an area popular with backcountry skiers, according to authorities. The two who survived suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“The guards and rescue teams were there late last night, they are exhausted,” said Colleen Mainville, a spokeswoman for the US Forest Service.

He added that the surface in the area is covered with ice.

Rescuers also had to deal with snow and winds. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and predicted up to a foot (30 centimeters) of snow and strong winds.

Mainville said cell phone service in the area was poor, and he did not yet have details about what happened.

The mountain It is the highest in the northeastern United States and is notorious for its inhospitable climate. Authorities frequently carry out rescues there.

The night before, the New Hampshire Fish and Wildlife Service reported that a 23-year-old hiker from Kentucky was rescued after falling into the Ammonoosuc Ravine.

The hiker “fell, hit his face and skull, lost one of his shoes and suffered from hypothermia,” the agency said in a statement.

The hiker “was given boots, food. Hot drinks, winter clothing and a helmet flashlight. He was escorted back to the route and from there to the Cog Railway parking lot,” the agency indicated.

Another hiker who was rescued from Ammonoosuc Ravine in February described his 11-hour odyssey while acknowledging that he made mistakes and was not equipped for the hike.

Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS