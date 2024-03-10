Ayotzinapa students burn two National Guard vehicles and detain agents

Guerrero, MEXICO.- A group of students from the Isidro Burgos Rural Normal School in Ayotzinapa, in the state of Guerrero, burned two National Guard vans and detained between 10 and 15 agents of this body who were traveling in the vehicles and later released them, last episode of violence linked to the death last Thursday of a student shot by a state police officer.

The young people, belonging to the Federation of Socialist Students of Mexico (Fecsm), intercepted the National Guard trucks on the Tixtla-Chilapa highway after attending the funeral for the student who died on Thursday, Yanqui Khotan Gómez Peralta.

Eyewitnesses explained that the agents tried to flee and left two rifles abandoned, which were not taken by the students. Videos spread on social networks show individuals with their faces covered surrounding a police officer carrying his rifle and forcing him to get into a truck while people can be heard asking not to hit the officer. All officers were later released without injuries.

Fecsm students reported that on social networks they were being the subject of a new lynching campaign directed against the parents of the 43 students who disappeared in 2014 and against the Ayotzinapa Rural Normal itself.

These incidents occur after dozens of people broke down one of the doors of the National Palace in Mexico City on Wednesday, within the framework of protests over the disappearance in 2014 of 43 normalista students from Ayotzinapa during protests.

The 43 students from the rural school for teacher training in Ayotzinapa disappeared on September 26, 2014 after being chased by gunfire and detained by police, who handed them over to the Guerrero Unidos group for unexplained reasons.

Source: With information from Europa Press