The Province seeks to stop the “explosions” of motorcycle exhaust pipes: they foresee fines

A bill that seeks to prohibit the circulation of motorcycles that have built-in exhaust pipes that cause explosions, or “cuts,” was presented in the last few hours in the Buenos Aires Legislature by the provincial deputy of the Radical Civic Union (UCR), Valentín Miranda.

The initiative also intends to penalize with a fine equivalent to the value of between 5 and 50 monthly salaries of the Buenos Aires police those who sell non-approved exhausts for mopeds, motorcycles, motorized tricycles, light quadricycles and quadricycles.

In the foundations of the proposal, which received the accompaniment of the block of Together for Change, the legislator explained that it is proposed to achieve “safe driving for the driver and companions; and without inconvenience to third parties regarding the emission of noise from free exhausts or non-road devices that exceed the sound level of mopeds, motorcycles, tricycles and quadricycles”.

Specifically, it is intended to achieve zero circulation on public roads of vehicles that have free exhausts incorporated, modified factory ones or have any device that causes explosions or so-called “cuts”, complying with Law 13,927 that requires silencer equipment. exhaust.

If the project is approved, driving motorcycles without the corresponding exhaust silencer equipment or that have free exhausts, and not in accordance with the engine and displacement, or any other device that causes “explosions” will be considered a serious offense.

On the other hand, it seeks to modify the Code of Misdemeanors of the province of Buenos Aires to establish penalties.

“The annoying noises currently caused by these vehicles are a great detriment to the daily lives of Buenos Aires residents,” Miranda described and explained that Argentina “is in fifth place with respect to the index of the noisiest populations in the world.”

In this sense, he remarked that a report carried out in 1995 by the University of Stockholm, and published in 1999 by the World Health Organization, called “Guidelines for community noise”, considered 50 decibels (dB) as the desirable upper limit for daytime hours, while at night it was set at 30 dB in order to guarantee adequate sleep.

He noted that “sometimes, the noises caused or amplified by the alteration of mechanical parts (free exhausts or those that fail to comply with the required measures) can be heard some 500 meters from where the vehicle is located, therefore, in the face of repeated repetitions , coexistence with this type of sound impact becomes an ordeal”.

For the deputy, the noise generated by motorcycles is not only harmful because it generates noise pollution, but also produces “an increase in the emission of toxic gases on public roads.”

“These noises also make up one of the most important causes in terms of hearing loss, sleep and behavior disorders, psychological damage,” he pointed out and asked to consider “the sectors of society that suffer this problem more than others, like people with autism.