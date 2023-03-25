Minister of Construction speaks out against compulsory renovation of houses

Building Minister Klara Geywitz has made it clear that she wants to speak out against the EU’s obligation to renovate houses. “I will not support any proposal that makes it compulsory for individual buildings to be technically renovated. And I assume that other EU countries will not do that either,” said the SPD politician

“Picture on Sunday”.

Geywitz speaks out against legal obligation to reorganize

Alternatively, Geywitz considers the so-called district approach to be a much more sensible basis for the considerations. According to this, it is not the CO2 emissions of every house that should be reduced, but those of a residential area. “The well-insulated new buildings in the residential area ensure that the old buildings do not have to be renovated immediately because not every house is considered individually.”

The minister is hoping for voluntary action by homeowners. “If the house is sold, the buyer will want to renovate simply because of the high energy prices. The need for refurbishment is of course reflected in the purchase price.”