Putin announces agreement with Belarus to deploy tactical nuclear weapons

Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia announced this Saturday that it will maintain an agreement with Belarus, a territory that shares a border with Ukraine, to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in this country.

The president stressed that the agreement with Belarus does not violate existing disarmament treaties and that on July 1 the construction of a silo to place said weapons in the neighboring country will have been completed.

putin mentioned on national television that he will not give up the nuclear weapons just as the United States did not cede them to its allies for decades, in addition to threatening to order the use of depleted uranium shells in Ukraine if this country receives any kind of weapons from the Wests,

It is worth mentioning that depleted uranium nuclear weapons or projectiles are controversial weapons in Ukraine since they are effective weapons to break the armor of the most modern tanks, but their use is controversial due to the toxic risks for the military and the population of the areas where they are used.

The Trigger: UK

The threat arose after the decision of United Kingdom in supplying the Ukrainian army with depleted uranium ammunition, although this country assures that it is not a nuclear weapon.

“RussiaYou, of course, have something to answer with. We have, without exaggeration, tens of thousands of such shells. At the moment we have not used them,” Putin said in an interview with national television.

In turn, he warned that Western weapons will only prolong the conflict, which “will only lead to a great tragedy, nothing more.”

putin He already warned on Tuesday that Moscow will be forced to react in the event that Ukraine uses weapons with a “component nuclear”.

putin He acknowledged that the British ammunition is not considered a weapon of mass destruction, but it is a “most dangerous” weapon, especially since it creates a radioactive cloud after impact that can cause multiple human and material losses.

