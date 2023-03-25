LIVE Ultra Music Festival Miami: The live broadcast of the second day began

Mykris, GG Magree and Nicky Romero opened the transmission of the second day.
Nicky Romero’s signature style of progressive house music is perfectly suited to the setting of massive festivals like Ultra, with heavy beats and soaring melodies creating a euphoric atmosphere.
GG Magree premiered their new single on Ultra’s Worldwide Stage.
Mykris he performed at Ultra for the first time in 2012 on a small stage – today he was on the main stage.
The biggest names in electronic music will shine on the Main Stage of the Ultra Music Festival in Miami
Tonight the Main Stage will be filled with some of the biggest names in EDM music. At 6:25 p.m. (Miami time), armin van buuren will take the stage to deliver his trademark trance sound and put the crowd in the right frame of mind for the night ahead. Pot he will take over at 7:30 pm, bringing his energetic style and catchy melodies that have made him famous throughout the world. Then, Hardwell will take the stage at 8:35 p.m., followed by Alesso at 9:40 p.m., both ready to make the public vibrate with their electronic hits. Finally, marshmello will close the Main Stage at 10:45pm, ending an exciting night of music and dancing.
12 people hospitalized and 7 arrests on the first night of the Ultra
The first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Miami, which this year celebrated its 23rd anniversary, was not without a few isolated incidents. According to the authorities, a dozen people had to be hospitalized.
Lieutenant Pete Sanchez, of the Miami Fire and Rescue Department, explained to Local 10 News that emergency services evaluated a total of 24 people, of whom 12 had to be taken to the hospital. Fortunately, however, all of them were classified as non-serious and are expected to make a smooth recovery.
Police presence was also noticeable at the event with various units deployed. During the first night of the festival there were at least seven arrests, according to the Miami police. The charges include disorderly conduct, trespass, possession of fraudulent credit cards and intoxication.
Faced with an estimate of 165,000 daily attendees, the authorities stated that 100 firefighters will be deployed per day to patrol the area, either on foot or by bicycle, and make sure that everything runs smoothly.
Ultra Music Festival swept its first day in Miami with the best artists of the moment
The first day ended in style with Martin Garrix making those present dance and jump as if the day had just begun. That was the energy that prevailed all day. In addition to Garrix, the performances of Zedd, Charlotte de Witte, Afrojack and Endless Summer (Sam Feldt and Jonas Blue) stood out. Keep reading
Tiësto, Alesso, Hardwell and Marshmello have been some of the biggest names in the electronic music scene for several years and will be present on the second day of Ultra.
Fedde Le Grand2:40 p.m.
Black Tiger Sex Machine9:30 p.m.
In Resistance Megastructure
Carl Cox10:00 p.m.
camelphat6:30 p.m.
Thread and testpilot5 p.m.
popof and Space 922 in the afternoon
subtronics11 pm
Liquid Stranger10 pm
kill the noise6 in the evening
Joris Voorn10:30 p.m.
Dubfire and Kölsch9 pm
On the stage UMF Radio
mike williams, 9:00 p.m.
nick vande wall6:00 p.m.
rose boy3 pm
Alex Pizzuti10 pm
McSunshine and J.P. Candela9 pm
sebastian rodriguez5:20 p.m.