LIVE Ultra Music Festival Miami: The live broadcast of the second day began

Tonight the Main Stage will be filled with some of the biggest names in EDM music. At 6:25 p.m. (Miami time), armin van buuren will take the stage to deliver his trademark trance sound and put the crowd in the right frame of mind for the night ahead. Pot he will take over at 7:30 pm, bringing his energetic style and catchy melodies that have made him famous throughout the world. Then, Hardwell will take the stage at 8:35 p.m., followed by Alesso at 9:40 p.m., both ready to make the public vibrate with their electronic hits. Finally, marshmello will close the Main Stage at 10:45pm, ending an exciting night of music and dancing.