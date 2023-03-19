Alianza Lima vs Sport Huancayo LIVE NOW: tie 1-1 in the IPD for date 9 of League 1

Alliance vs. Huancayo

MIN 34: Lavandeira made a great play and fell in the Sport Huancayo area. But Haro asked him to stand up.

MIN 32: Alianza Lima fans began by chanting Cueva’s name. The player, from the bench, made a small gesture of laughter.

MIN 29: Lavandeira apologizes to his teammate Sabbag for a bad pass in the Alianza Lima area.

MIN 25: Lliuya hit him from outside the area at Sport Huancayo. Saravia made a double save and saved Alianza Lima’s goal.

MIN 18: GOOOOOL from Sport Huancayo! Colombo scored after bad rejection in the area of ​​Alianza Lima.

MIN 15: Yellow for Vílchez in Alianza Lima. The defender brought down Benítes with great force and was booked.

MIN 13: Yellow card for Ángeles from Sport Huancayo. This after a foul against Costa.

MIN 12: Huaccha missed a clear goal option for Sport Huancayo. He failed in the definition after a center from the left side of the field.

MIN 07: Cave next to Barcos on the bank of Alianza Lima. The popular ‘Aladdin’ I would debut today against Sport Huancayo.

Christian Cueva and Hernán Barcos on the Alianza Lima substitute bench.

MIN 07: Andrade sought a penalty in the Sport Huancayo area, but referee Haro ignored it. Goal kick for the local.

MIN 03: Huaccha wanted to surprise goalkeeper Saravia, but he was attentive and kept the ball. Alianza Lima leaves.

MIN 02: Pérez hit him from long distance at Sport Huancayo and the ball passed near the goal of Alianza Lima.

The game started at the IPD! Alianza Lima and Sport Huancayo face each other for matchday 9 of the Opening Tournament of Liga 1 2023.

Confirmed Lineups

Sport Huancayo: Zamudio; Perez, Valoyes, Colombo, Angeles; Perez, Salcedo, Ross, Lliuya; Benites, Huaccha.

Lima Alliance: Saravia; Míguez, Vílchez, García, Chávez; Ballon, Shell, Andrade, Laundry; Costa, Sabbag.

Eleven of Sport Huancayo against Alianza Lima on date 9 of League 1.

Eleven of Alianza Lima against Sport Huancayo on date 9 of League 1.

Alianza Lima vs Sport Huancayo: picture ‘whiteblue‘ visit to ‘matador red‘ on Sunday March 19 in the duel valid for day nine of the Opening Tournament of the League 1 2023. The clash will be held at the IPD stadium in Huancayo.

This is how Alianza Lima arrives

For his part, Lima Alliance managed to win 2-0 against Cusco FC with goals from santiago garcia (42′) and Andres Andrade (52′). In a rather special setting for the inauguration of the new lighting system and the official presentation of christian cavethose of La Victoria continue to maintain their good moment.

So far, the squad ‘alliance’ He does not know defeat, since in four games played he has added a total of 12 points. Likewise, he is running to have one of the best center-back duos in the Peruvian championship. It should be noted that, for this meeting, ‘boy’ will not have the presence of players like Carlos Zambrano, Jairo Concha and Bryan Reina.

This is how Sport Huancayo arrives

He ‘Red Killer’ comes from falling before trade union 2-0, which is why his main objective is to vindicate himself this weekend by facing Lima Alliance. The last time the painting ‘blue and white’ visited the cast ‘huancaino’ It was August 21, 2022. On that occasion, the score was 1-0 in favor of the ‘intimate’ and the scorer was Wilmer Aguirre (85′).

Sport Huancayo He has played five games so far this Opening Tournament and he has only been able to add six units. Although they have not found the desired regularity, those led by Mifflin Bermudez They have a great scoring quota, having scored 10 times.

TV channel Sport Huancayo vs. Lima Alliance

The match between Sport Huancayo and Lima Alliance will be transmitted through the platform League 1 MAXwhich can be tuned through its web page called LEAGUE1PLAY or also in the signs of DirecTV, Best Cable, use network, Cable World Peru and fanatic.

Tickets for Alianza Lima vs Sport Huancayo

Through its social networks, Sport Huancayo announced the sale of tickets for the match against Alianza Lima on date 9 of the Opening Tournament. Tickets can be purchased at the Manchete store, which is located at Jirón Loreto 839 – Huancayo and also through the Passline platform, these will have a general cost of 60 nuevos soles.

Schedule of Sport Huancayo vs. Lima Alliance

– Peru / 18:00 hours

– Mexico / 17:00 hours

– Colombia / 18:00 hours

– Ecuador / 18:00 hours

– Bolivia / 7:00 p.m.

– Venezuela / 7:00 p.m.

– Paraguay / 20:00 hours

– Argentina / 20:00 hours

– Uruguay / 20:00 hours

– Chile / 20:00 hours

– Brazil / 20:00 hours

Sport Huancayo vs. Alianza Lima: match referees

Main referee: Diego Haro

Assistant 1: Leonar Soto

Assistant 2: Jefferson Valdivia

Fourth official: Gustavo Huamán

Advisor: Lenin Heredia

Last confrontations between Sport Huancayo and Alianza Lima

– Opening Tournament 2020: Sport Huancayo 1-3 Alianza Lima

– Clausura 2020 Tournament: Sport Huancayo 2-0 Alianza Lima

– Opening Tournament 2021: Sport Huancayo 0-0 Alianza Lima

– Clausura 2021 Tournament: Alianza Lima 1-1 Sport Huancayo

– Opening Tournament 2022: Sport Huancayo 2-0 Alianza Lima

– Clausura 2022 Tournament: Alianza Lima 1-0 Sport Huancayo