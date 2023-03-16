Another young man arrested after major police crackdown

The man, who is over 18 years old, is suspected of aiding and abetting both in preparation for murder and in preparation for public destruction. He has been questioned once after the arrest, but the prosecutor does not want to say what he said there.

Is he in denial or has he made any concessions?

– I can’t comment on that either, says Karin Everitt.

By Saturday at the latest, she must decide whether she will request the man be detained in Sundsvall’s district court.

Linked to the drug war

The large police raid on several addresses in Sundsvall was carried out at the end of January. 13 people are currently in custody as suspects in the case, most under the age of 20. The suspicions concern, among other things, preparation for murder and for public dangerous devastation, serious drug crime and serious weapons crime.

Early on, police sources confirmed that the crackdown is linked to organized crime and the battle for control of the drug trade in the Sundsvall area.

A non-disclosure agreement regarding details of the case still applies to all parties involved.