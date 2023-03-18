A man shot and killed a robber who tried to rob his son

A 47-year-old man shot to death one of the two criminals who tried to steal his teenage son’s bicycle at the door of his house, in the Quilmes district of Buenos Aires, and was released but charged with “excess in legitimate defense”, reported judicial sources yesterday.

The event occurred at the intersection of Moreno and Balcarce streets, in the jurisdiction of the aforementioned district in the southern suburbs.

Judicial sources reported that it all began when a 16-year-old teenager was returning home on a bicycle and was intercepted at the door by two “motochorros”.

After a struggle and hearing some screams, the young man’s father came out with a 9-millimeter pistol of which he is the legitimate user and fired several shots.

According to sources, one of the assailants fell dead on the corner after being shot, while the accomplice fled at full speed.

Police personnel were alerted and began to investigate through the security cameras provided by the owner of the house who came out in defense of his son.

In principle, the prosecutor Mariana Curra Zamaniego, in charge of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 6 of the Quilmes Judicial Department, released him but charged him with the crime of “homicide with excess in legitimate defense.”

It is that apparently the man had a disproportionate reaction since both thieves were escaping from the place and there was no longer an imminent risk situation since no firearm was seen either, the spokesmen added.

Meanwhile, the deceased, a 25-year-old, had several causes for similar crimes committed in the area with other accomplices.