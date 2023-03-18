They launch a job search in an important flower shop in La Plata

In La Plata flower shop, he launched a job offer that can be a good opportunity for those who meet the requirements.

The main and excluding one is that those who present themselves have experience in assembling bouquets, while the task -in addition- includes customer service, either in person or via WhatsApp, billing, coordination of deliveries and deliveries.

Regarding the elaboration of the bouquets, the traditional ones, bridal, centerpiece, flower arch and intervention in events, among others, are mentioned.

It is also requested as a condition Have availability to work overtime and participate in events if necessary. The working hours are from Monday to Friday from 10 to 19.

“We are looking for a proactive person, with a good presence and treatment and excellent aesthetic sense,” says the call. And those interested should write with the subject “Florist” to the email address [email protected], indicating the desired remuneration.