Daniel Grabka and Torben Godskesen form the management duo for Netto Germany

The new management of Netto Deutschland knows Netto and the Salling Group inside out. Together, Daniel Grabka and Torben Godskesen have more than 40 years of corporate experience. Now they will jointly manage the German activities of the Salling Group. As Morten Møberg Nielsen took on a new role as CEO of føtex back in January, the two had already held the interim position together. This will be formalized with the official appointment. CEO Per Bank looks forward to continuing to work with the two, who will focus on the continued solid development of Netto Deutschland.

“Daniel Grabka and Torben Godskesen complement each other very well and have done an excellent job so far. They know all facets of the net concept. They have different talents and backgrounds, but they match in their entrepreneurial skills and leadership skills. And also in theirs “In terms of personal characteristics, they are exactly the leaders we were looking for. An exciting task awaits them. They should make the company even more agile as a small player in a large market and concentrate on optimizing our customer offering. Overall, this should lead to a even better positioning of our company in Germany,” says Per Bank.

Cross-country and cross-functional experience

Daniel Grabka is one of the few colleagues at Salling who has worked in Poland as well as in Sweden, Denmark and Germany. After graduating from university in his native Poland, he started working as a buyer at Netto Poland in 2004. Two years later he became head of the fruit and vegetable department in Sweden and then returned to Poland for a position in purchasing. When he moved to Denmark with his family, he assumed responsibility for the international development of our own brands at the Aarslev site before becoming Head of Purchasing at Netto Germany.

Torben Godskesen comes from Aarhus, Denmark and worked his way up from store assistant to store manager and district manager at Netto Denmark before coming to Germany in 2013. There he held various positions including Executive Assistant, Head of Development, Head of Country and finally Finance Director while completing his Executive MBA.

“Daniel Grabka and Torben Godskesen are excellent examples of the value of continuous learning. They have constantly developed in various roles and have not shied away from relocations. They deserve great credit for the way in which they have mastered the transition in Germany. An I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our German organization for their commitment over the past few months and for the way they have backed our management duo,” says Per Bank.

The two directors are equal and the appointments are effective immediately.

About net

In Germany, Netto operates 343 stores in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg, Berlin, Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and Hamburg. The net aps. & Co. KG, with more than 6,000 employees, is a subsidiary of the Danish Salling Group, which also operates Netto stores in Denmark and Poland.

