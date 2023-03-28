Therefore, Netanyahu backed away from the criticized bill

The general strike that threatened to paralyze Israel completely, with banks, ports and shops closed, was called off after Netanyahu’s speech on Monday night. The Prime Minister then confirmed that he is taking a break from trying to get the legal reform through.

– There have been extremely dramatic days in Israel. This weekend the biggest protests ever and we have seen extensive protests for three months, says Samir Abu Eid.

Wants to dialogue with the opposition

The signal from Netanyahu is that the situation needs to be calmed down, he says he wants to hold a dialogue with the opposition and reach a broad agreement. Whether it will calm the protesters remains to be seen.

Criticism of the legal reform, which gives parliament more power at the expense of the courts, has grown in scope. Even parts of the military have opposed the change.

– Parts of the defense, including reservists, have said that they do not intend to show up for exercises. It is about hundreds of fighter pilots. This has shaken the government and the armed forces, says SVT’s correspondent.