Ajay Banga, sole candidate to succeed World Bank President David Malpass

The US candidate Ajay Banga He is the only nominee to succeed the president of the world Bank (BM), David Malpassthe financial organization announced Thursday.

The board of directors “has received a nomination and wishes to announce that Ajay Banga, a US national, will be considered for the position,” the World Bank reports in a statement.

In accordance with established procedures, the CEOs will conduct a formal interview with the candidate.”

A decision on whether to succeed Malpass, who will step down no later than the end of June, will be known in May.

Since the World Bank was created after World War II it has always been headed by an American, whereas, by tacit agreement between the Western powers, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has had a European at its head.

Banga, 63, was born in Pune, in the Indian state of Maharashtra, into a Sikh military family, and studied at St. Stephen’s College in New Delhi before continuing his training at the Indian Institute of Ahmedabad Management, considered as one of the best business schools in Asia.

President Joe Biden announced his nomination last month.

The tenure of Malpass, who was appointed to the position in 2019, when the Republican donald trump was president of the United States, has been clouded by doubts about his position on global warming.