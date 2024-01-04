Alain Delon’s son assures that the actor cannot bear to see himself weakened

PARS.- Alain Delon the last sacred icon of French cinema, is weakened and can no longer bear to see himself like this, diminished, according to his son Anthony in an interview published today -January 4- by the magazine Paris Match.

The 88-year-old actor, who appeared clearly thinned in a photo posted on Christmas Eve on Instagram by another of his sons, Alain-Fabien, suffered a serious stroke in July 2019.

“He speaks little, gets tired or irritated when we ask him to repeat his words, because his voice is not always intelligible, I mean, audible,” explained Anthony Delon in this interview.

Court case between Alain Delon and his lady-in-waiting

Last July, the three children filed a complaint against Hiromi Rollin, the star’s companion, a term that she rejects. The court opened an investigation on charges of moral harassment.

According to the children’s lawyer, Hiromi Rollin isolated Alain Delon from his loved ones, friends and family, using maneuvers and threats since the actor’s stroke.

Hiromi Rollin was expelled from the actor’s large family mansion and her lawyer announced in turn that he plans to file a complaint against members of the Delon family and security guards for aggravated intentional violence… confirmed by a medical certificate.

In this interview, Anthony Delon also claims to have filed a complaint against his sister Anouchka, whom he accuses of not informing him that his father was subjected to five cognitive tests between 2019 and 2022 and that he did not pass any of them.

FUENTE: AFP