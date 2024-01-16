Alba Carrillo, the new star of RTVE: she will do a double on La 1

Alba Carrillo is gradually gaining ground on RTVE. After her abrupt departure from Mediaset after the current board of directors and Unicorn Content, the production company of Xelo Montesinos and Ana Rosa Quintana, decided to dispense with her services as a collaborator, the model has landed in the public entity in style. And Fonsi Nieto’s ex double in La 1; on the one hand in Bake Off: baked celebrities; and on the other, in D Corazn, the chain’s new bet.

Those. Alba Carrillo’s path to RTVE has not been easy at all. In recent months he has had to face a long judicial process after his lawsuit against Mediaset and Unicorn for alleged unfair dismissal. A dispute that was finally resolved through an extrajudicial agreement between all parties.

A financial agreement, a figure with four zeros, also includes a confidentiality clause. Alba has withdrawn from all co-suits, except for that of Unicorn, which was the company with which she had a contract at the time of the termination and the one that will pay her that agreed amount, published in EsDiario.

His first appearance on Spanish Television was last June when he participated as a VIP contestant in The Hunter where he won the challenge. However, Its big moment has come with Bake Off: famous oven, one of the network’s big bets for this seasonwhere he shares a contest with Terelu Campos or Roco Carrasco, among others.

Added to this television adventure is her return to the role of collaborator on the small screen. And television is one of the star signings of D Corazn, the format that Anne Igartiburu and Jordi González will lead every weekend, and he will face Socialit.

Likewise, Alba Carillo will not be the only face that arrives from the Mediaset Universe. D Corazn arrives at La 1 also featuring Omar Surez, former Slvame reporter, and former Cmbiame judges, Pelayo Díaz and Paloma González. There will also be Carmen Lomana, Rosa Villacastn, Susana Jurado, ngela Mona, Eduardo Álvarez and Josemi Rodríguez Sieiro, among others.