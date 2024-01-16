Jenni Hermoso: I have never openly said that I like girls

Jess Calleja has inaugurated the twelfth season of her program Planeta Calleja with one of the great protagonists of the year 2023: Jenni Hermoso. The Madrid player She fulfilled her dream of becoming world champion with her teammates from the Spanish National Team., a historical feat that was marred by the controversy of Luis Rubiales. In addition, he presented the Spanish Television Campanadas with Ramón García and Ana Mena.

From the glaciers and volcanoes of Iceland, Jenni Hermoso opens up to Jess Calleja in a talk where she opens up about her personal life, as well as homosexuality in the world of football. Furthermore, confesses that his mother recently suffered a stroke and that it was she who helped to help her. I think fate put me there, she says.

The soccer player confesses that she was never forced to confess to her family that she liked women. I never got to say it, she begins by saying. I have never openly said that I like girls. It’s something that was always taboo. It was never necessary to ask, my parents knew it, he admits. Likewise, Madrid raises its voice against those who send messages of hate to footballers who decide to openly declare their homosexuality.

There is a prototype of a footballer who is married, has a wife and has children. Several players have come out saying they were gay and they have had a lot of trouble hate, he adds. Jenni Hermoso believes that seeing these attacks, other players do not believe that it is good for their future and they are not going to say so. In men’s football it is unlikely that you will be treated in a way that makes you feel good, and for the player image is very important.insists.

The Mexican Tigres player has also had to face a tough family setback when his mother suffered a stroke shortly after the Rubiales non-consensual kiss controversy. Due to fate, I decided not to travel to Mexico on the day I had to leave. They let me stay a few more days and leave for the weekend, and just before I left, my mother had a stroke, reveals in Cuatro.

I have gained a lot by being able to be there that day. I think fate put me there to see my mother and be able to help her. I was at home and I was the one who found her on the floor. Apart from everything you carry, let these things happen…, says Jenni Hermoso, unable to contain her tears when remembering that delicate moment for the entire family.

A great scare that, finally, has remained just that. The athlete confirms that his mother is recovered and has not suffered any type of sequelae. Proof of this is that Jenni Hermoso’s mother agreed to have a video call on Planeta Calleja where she dedicated some words of affection to her daughter: You are spectacular, a sweetheart. I’m very proud of her.