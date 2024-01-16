lvaro lvarez reflects on his abandonment in The Island of Temptations 7

The seventh edition of The Island of Temptations premieres on Telecinco in style. In its first broadcasts, The spectators were able to experience the abandonment of two of the main couples; first Rober Aranda and Alba Casillas, and shortly after, lvaro Álvarez and Andrea Bueno. The 18-year-old from Malaga could not handle the pressure of the format and picked up her suitcases to leave the Dominican Republic as soon as possible.

According to the rules of the program, when one of the protagonists makes the decision to leave, their partner must do so too. In this case, Alba and lvaro were sentenced to end their experience due to the actions of Rober and Andrea. I’m out! I pass everything and return to Malaga (…) I’m not well, I don’t have the strength. I don’t want to see anyone right now. Temptation Island has overtaken me. “I’ve come this far,” Bueno said through tears.

MORE ABOUT ‘LIDLT 7’ Naomi Asensi (LIDLT 6) reveals that Alba and Rober, as well as Andrea and Álvaro, will have to face breach of contract after leaving the Dominican Republic.

The Andalusian could not handle the pressure of the Telecinco reality show and ended up leaving after a bonfire of confrontation with her boyfriend, Álvaro.

Alvaro’s words

A little more than 24 hours after LIDLT 7 broadcast the confrontation bonfire between Andrea and Álvaro -this Wednesday at 10 p.m.-, the Andalusian couple utters their first words on social networks where they take stock of their experience in the reality show. It was fucking shit in capital letters. I suffered a lot, I had a terrible time. When I see myself alone I feel like hugging myself or punching myself and getting myself out of there.she says.

For his part, Álvaro agrees that his days in the Dominican Republic were not easy at all. It was a very hard experience. The truth is that I had a terrible time, he begins by saying. It was a bomb of emotions, you have to be there to experience it, he adds. The contestant assures that Everything looks great from the sofa at home.

A single weekly broadcast

Telecinco changes strategy and leaves followers of The Island of Temptations with only one broadcast a week. Sandra Barneda’s program settles into the prime time of Wednesdays, while Tuesdays are free for a new installment of GH Do. Chapter three of the seventh edition will arrive this Wednesday, January 17 at 10 p.m.

The coexistence reality of Guadalix de la Sierra have three weekly deliveries: on Tuesdays and Sundays with Ion Aramendi, and the Thursday gala under the direction of Marta Flich.