An open microphone plays tricks on Chenoa in Operacin Triunfo 2023

The seventh gala of Operacin Triunfo 2023 once again gave us great musical performances such as the one starring Ruslana and Paul to the rhythm of Criminal by the artist Ptazeta. The Amazon Prime Video broadcast ended with the expulsion of Violeta in front of Chiara and the nominations of Bea and Cris. Favorite of the night? Juanjo who dazzled viewers with La nave del olvido.

Juanjo crossed the catwalk to a multitude of applause from the public. Despite having immunity of the week thanks to the support of the Amazon Prime Video audience, The contestant had to listen to the jury’s assessment from the always controversial Concha Buika.

MS SOBRE ‘OT 2023’ Lucas, the 23-year-old Uruguayan contestant on the reality show, has acknowledged that he ruled out appearing at the festival to enter the Academy.

The interpreter of Las Babys returns to the Amazon Prime Video talent show six years after her participation to give wise advice to the contestants.

Once again, Buika used his particular sense of humor to evaluate the young man’s performance. Oh, Juanjo, my darling, I eat all your black things, the singer began saying. How nice it is to do everything so well and sing so well, he added before giving a serious warning to the audience’s favorite.

Chenoa’s reaction

I have to be honest with you: you are so busy that you haven’t transmitted anything. I think you will agree with me that this topic has cost you a lot (…) It seemed that you were not connected with the song, she insisted. And not only that. Buika also told him: Accommodating is dangerous (…) If you settle in, the tiger will fall asleep. The tiger must be hungry. Singers, like almost all creative people, are fueled more by hunger than food.

An assessment that not only disconcerted the audience on the Operacin Triunfo set but also Chenoa. In fact, the open microphone played a trick on the presenter since the viewers were able to hear the Majorcan’s reaction to Buika’s speech live. He’s already messed up, said the interpreter of Atrvete when listening to you, I’ll eat all your black things.