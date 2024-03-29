Beyonc releases her eighth studio album Cowboy Carter

MIAMI.- The wait is over! Beyonc he threw his eighth disco of study titled Cowboy Carter, which is the continuation of the album that preceded it Renaissance (2022) and promises to be a success on the music charts, as the award-winning artist managed to position the single at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Texas Hold Em.

Prior to its premiere, Beyonc revealed that the initiative to launch Cowboy Carter came after she was rejected during a past experience linked to gnero country so he was working on this project for five years until he could make it a reality.

“This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience I had years ago where I didn’t feel welcome… and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I got more into the story.” of country music and studied our rich musical archive,” he explained in a post on Instagram.

The details about the material were kept secret, until a few days ago when Beyonc revealed the list of artists who accompany her on this album, such as Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, Tanner Adell, Willie Jones, Raphael Saadiq, The-Dream, Shabooze, among others.

There are a total of 27 songs in which he experiments with the country genre, funk, hip-hop, rock and other musical styles.

Premiere

“COWBOY CARTER IS A WORK OF ART,” the artist wrote in a post on Instagram to celebrate the release of the album.

Billboard rese that the essence of it plays: “in the style of a radio program, several spoken interludes introduce the different sequences of the album, giving rise to a well-balanced mix of introspection, humor and brave exploration.”

With this material, Beyonc is committed to opening the doors of the African-American community in the genre.

“I am honored to be the first African American woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that in a few years, the mention of an artist’s race, when it comes to the liberation of musical genres, is irrelevant,” said the performer.

However, the woman who has the most Grammy Awards highlighted that the project: “It’s not a country album. This is a Beyonc album!”, making it clear that she printed her characteristic style.