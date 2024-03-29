Joana Sanz and Dani Alves, together at home, according to Fiesta

The TV program Fiesta has confirmed that Joana Sanz and Dani Alves are together in the house of the couple in Esplugues de Llobregat. Despite the information that had circulated in recent days theorizing about a possible divorce and estrangement, most of which were based on the model’s publications on her Instagram account, the two are sharing a roof this Friday, at least provisionally.

The trigger for the investigation was the arrival at the door of a delivery man’s house with food from a restaurant.. The package came under Joana’s name, which could be because Alves has his bank accounts blocked. However, citing sources close to Tenerife, the collaborators of the program presented by Emma García has stated that the two are inside the house and that no one has even opened the door to Alves’ brother, who was at the door.

Reporter Silvia Lamo, from the door of the couple’s house, He added that on the night from Thursday to Friday Joana stopped following Alves on her social networks. I even deleted all the content in which the two appeared, which in the opinion of the commentators could be signs of a breakup. Even so, the reason for the couple’s meeting has not been revealed.

Joana Sanz’s latest posts on her Instagram account suggested that she was in Madrid. In fact, a few days ago she shared an aerial scene from the capital’s Gran Vía and she herself let several journalist friends know that she was not in Barcelona. A fact that contrasts with the situation confirmed today by Fiesta and with the arrival of a bouquet of flowers in the name of the model just the day Alves was released from the Brians 2 prison.

Cameras in the house

One of the issues that has raised the most stir since Alves was provisionally released from prison was the existence of cameras inside the house. Collaborator Sergio Garrido points out that the Brazilian could be preparing an exclusive interview for a media outlet I don’t know.

However, in recent days the presence of this recording material had been explained under the pretext that there were still belongings of Joana Sanz inside the house and that her lawyer, Ins Guardiola, had recommended that she record all her movements.

