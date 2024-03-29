Aitana Ocaa, emergency surgery before the start of her tour

Just before starting her AlphaTour 2024 tour in Monterrey (Mexico), Aitana Ocaá has had to face a medical setback. The Barcelona singer has said in a broadcast channel on her Instagram account that she had to have one of her wisdom teeth extracted.an uncomfortable surgery that has left some traces on his face.

Last night I had emergency wisdom tooth surgery, but I’m ready for Monterrey. Come on, with a swollen face, yes, but everything in life cannot be, he wrote, taking the circumstance with humor despite the annoying nature of the moment. Furthermore, in another later publication he showed the size of the tooth that had been removed.

Similar incidents

The oral incident is not the first that has happened to the artist, who already had to face one a little less than half a year ago in the middle of one of her concerts. The energy he emanates in shows played tricks on him at the WiZink Center, where he broke a tooth by hitting yourself with a microphone.

My tooth looks broken, right? he asked the audience, pointing to the damaged area. Okay, the thing is that when I sang Mon Amour I said: I broke it. I think it’s inside, that I’ve broken ithe reflected before a packed Palacio de los Deportes in Madrid before realizing that, indeed, it was broken.

Something similar happened to him a few months before, when he split his lip due to a blow to the mouth. I want to tell you that I just hit the microphone pretty hard and maybe I broke my lip, but that’s okay.he joked wryly.

