Colombia’s Salt Cathedral awaits tourist pilgrimage during Holy Week

MIAMI.- The celebration of the Easter in Colombia has a traditional and unique destination: the salt Cathedral of Zipaquir, an underground temple where local parishioners and tourists come to commemorate the days of the passion, death and resurrection of Cristo.

The Cathedral is a religious icon of the community, and due to its tourist attraction it offers a special program for believers and visitors to reflect on the importance of Holy Week, as well as learn about the architectural majesty and cultural richness of the building.

“At Catedral de Sal we are prepared to receive Holy Week 2024. We have a very extensive program so that all visitors to the first wonder of Colombia can experience this time of connection with us; that is why we extend the invitation to all people so that visit us, get to know our architecture, culture and religious tourism in this majestic place,” said Yenny Pez Sabogal, manager of the Zipaquir Salt Cathedral.

Those who visit the Salt Cathedral of Zipaquir enter 8,500 square meters of a rich artistic collection, where you can see art and sculptures carved from salt and marble as an example of important mining work, within an architectural, cultural and natural environment.

Zipaquir Salt Cathedral, Colombia Image of the route of the Stations of the Cross of the Salt Cathedral of Zipaquir, Colombia. Cortesa/Zipaquir Salt Cathedral

Importance of the monument

The temple is in second place among the most important places of worship in the world, among which the Sheikh Zayed Great Mosque in Abu Dhabi, the Parthenon in Athens, the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, and the Sistine Chapel in Paris also stand out. Vatican City.

The Salt Cathedral is an underground building erected in salt rock from a mine, 2,674 meters above sea level, during the years 1950 and 1954. Its construction required 127 miners, 110 carvers, and 250,000 tons of this mineral.

Between 1991 and 1995, it was subjected to a renovation process in which a cultural complex called Salt Park was formed, which is a thematic space dedicated to mining, geology and natural resources.

The place has altars carved in salt that evoke the Path to Golgotha ​​of Jesus Christ with his Cross.

On this same path is the dome 145 meters away with the largest underground cross: 16 meters high, carved in low relief, located in the central nave. Likewise, the temple has a section that leads to the center of the cathedral called The Creation of Man, a tribute to Michelangelo.

“It is an underground church that is perceived as an escape to the underground of our world. It is important to visit this iconic and amazing place,” Pez added.