Paul Thin: OT 2023 has been a stage and now another era begins

Paul Thin is still assimilating all the media maelstrom in which he lives as a result of his time in Operación Triunfo, the talent by Getmusic for Amazon Prime Video where The young artist achieved second position behind Naraia, the brand new winner of the last edition. A few days after the release of his first single, Donde, the singer grants his most personal interview to GQ magazine where he reviews his career in the contest and gives details of what we will find in his long-awaited song.

I’m still not aware of everything. It’s a slow process because we spend so much time working and doing things that we don’t stop to think about what’s happening. What I am clear about is that Operacin Triunfo has been a stage and now the Paul Thin era begins, he begins by saying. He explains that if it were up to her, he would forget her experience on the show. to be able to live it again.

April 12, from the clave

Where, Paul Thin’s debut single will be released next April 12, as well as the video clip corresponding to this song. Musically it’s 100% me and I think it’s a good starting point. At first we were going to go for a more reggaeton style, but in the end we went to other things (…) From now on, my music is going to have a sound closer to hip hop, like on the other side of the pond, we are playing and experimenting with new sounds, he tells GQ.

At the Academy we had very little time to work with the producers, and a lot of time passed between one meeting and another. Once outside, we have been able to be in constant contact, we have spent 10 – 12 hours in the studio. I think we have understood each other very well, he adds regarding the process of creating his theme.

Its aesthetic evolution

There is a before and after in Paul Thin’s aesthetics, although the young man admits that he experienced it in a very natural way. He has also come with an emotional and personal change. Aesthetics are a big part of a person and I feel better and more second-rate when I look better. This security that I have now has come because I trust in my aesthetics, not only in the physical part, but also in terms of the way I show myself, he points out.

Years ago I dressed in a very simple way, and I realized that I don’t like simplicity. I am very maximalist, I really like to express what I feel in all the ways I can, and my artistic references are people who have used aesthetics as a way of communicating, he continues to admit in GQ. Paul Thin takes advantage of the occasion to give examples to Miley Cyrus and David Bowie, among others.

Related news

The Andalusian recognizes that participating in Operacin Triunfo has been a dream come true: It is the experience of my life. Since I was little I knew that I would dedicate myself to the world of art and I was clear that I would start in music. There were a lot of ways, but I wanted it to be in OT (…) Entering the Academy means bringing other people’s songs to your field, making them yours in three minutes, it has been something very big.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.