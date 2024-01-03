Cline Dion’s niece dies

Cline Dion mourns the loss of her niece, Brigitte. The singer suffers this terrible family blow just one year after being diagnosed with rigid person syndrome, an incurable neurological disorder with which she has lost control of her muscles. Brigitte Dion He tragically lost his life on December 29 in a car accident. which took place in the Saint-Thomas region, in the Canadian province of Quebec.

According to the Journal de Montral newspaper, the accident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on the last Friday of 2023. The vehicle driven by Brigitte Dion He left the lane for reasons that are still unknown and ended up going in the wrong direction where he collided with two other cars.. The singer’s niece, who lived a few kilometers from the place where the events occurred, was heading to an establishment, but she had to return to her home when she realized that she had forgotten her wallet at home.

The popular artist has not yet commented on the fatal outcome through social networks, although I do know that Kim Cantin Dion, daughter of the deceased, has done so. Oh, mom. Mom, you know I usually always have a nice pen, but here I’m left speechless. I can’t believe what I’m doing… The words… The photos… I’m confused. Look how beautiful she is, mama ma. You were my mom forever, she writes in her profile.

Enlarge Brigitte Dion, niece of Cline Dion (Facebook).

The Cline Dion Drama

Cline Dion is going through one of the most difficult stages of her life. Away from the stage for just over two years, the artist continues to deal with her illness, which is evolving unfavorably. In our dreams it is that he returns, but… With what capacity? I don’t knowhis sister Claudette recently said.

The vocal cords are muscles and the heart is too. That’s what worries me. Since it is one case in a million, Scientists haven’t done much research because it doesn’t affect that many people., she added visibly affected. It should be remembered that Cline Dion’s last public appearance dates back to last November when she attended a hockey game in Las Vegas.