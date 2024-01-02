Blac Chyna shares the complications she suffered after cosmetic surgery

MIAMI.- The model e influencer Blac Chyna shared on his social networks the complications he suffered after he underwent surgery aesthetic surgery. Although in the past she has been known for having exuberant touch-ups, on this occasion the businesswoman was also looking to reduce the size of her breasts.

Through a video she published on Instagram, Angela Withe, the model’s first name, shared why she made the decision to reduce her bust, an idea she had had since 2023 began shortly before the end of the year.

Withe noted that she was tired of the false appearance of the prostheses she had, and acknowledged that they were too big for her body. He added that the physical appearance she had no longer fit her personality.

However, when she went to the specialist to start the process, he explained to her that it would not be a simple process, since they would have to go through at least two surgeries to achieve the ideal size for their breasts, as well as they would have to evaluate how their skin adapted to the breasts. these interventions.

Complications

The objective was to prevent her skin from being sagging and her bust deformed, so in a first intervention she had to go from 585 cc to 385 cc. However, it was at that moment that the problem started.

“One of the worst things that could happen happened. One of my breasts got encased,” Chyna said.

The model stated that the muscle in her left breast contracted around the implant, something that had not happened before. To do this, Chyna had to undergo a second surgery on December 21 in which she went to 190 cc.

“My doctor told me that if I don’t get some type of implant, my breasts will basically be soft,” she explained.

Chyna was satisfied and stated that, although it is a sudden change and an expensive investment, she feels satisfied with the result. She added that in 10 years she will have to undergo surgery again to change the implants.

“Overall, I’m very happy. I’m excited because I’m finally part of the Itty Bitty Tittie Committee.”