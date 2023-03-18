Disney brings them together again

After winning the Oscar for Best Leading Actress and Best Supporting Actor for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, now the series ‘American Born Chinese’ reunites the histrions Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

The new Disney Plus series presented its first preview, anticipating its premiere on May 24.

Another of the stars of the Academy Award-winning film, Stephanie Hsu will also appear in the show starring Jin Wang as Ben Kwang. The production was created by Destin Daniel Cretton, director of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, who will also be the director of ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’, as part of a million-dollar agreement with the House of Mouse.

What is American Born Chinese about? The series is based on the comic of the same name by Gene Luen Yang and revolves around an average teenager who juggles his high school social life and his home life, whose daily life will change when he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the year. school, and even more worlds collide when he unknowingly becomes embroiled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.