Alessandro Livi, former Big Brother and LIDLT contestant, secretly marries

Just in the week in which the seventh edition of Temptation Island has ended, a legendary participant in the format, Alessandro Livi, has secretly married. The Italian, who attended the second edition of the program with his then partner, Patricia Guimera, has married his partner, Yassiel.

The news was anticipated by the television program Fiesta. The collaborator Amor Romeira, a close friend of the former Big Brother contestant since her time in Guadalix de la Sierra, has expressed her anger for not having been aware of the news. nor having been invited and has even called him live to ask him why.

I just lost my mind right now. My Big Brother classmates were sending me messages, freaking out. A very important person in my life has gotten married and suddenly I find out that he has done it and he hasn’t even told me.. Damn, a message to tell me or whatever. I’m going to call him right now, Amor Romeira complained before dialing the phone.

Livi didn’t answer at first, which only increased Romeira’s anger. However, it only took him a minute to call again. It was a very quick and private thing, because the wedding was at the notary and we couldn’t practically invite anyone either., he explained. Even so, Romeira reproached him for not having warned her either. You are absolutely right in the world. I wanted to say it little by little to all my friends, but since everything happened so quickly. He gave us the appointment from one day to the next and we have not been able to notify many people, the Italian justified. The friends continued talking while Emma García said goodbye to this Sunday’s broadcast, which made it impossible to know the rest of Livi’s arguments or the objections that Romeira might have about it.

Yassiel and Alessandro Livi have been in a relationship for approximately a year. On their social networks they do not stop sharing content together making all kinds of plans. The thirteen years of difference (42 by 28) do not seem to have resulted in any type of impediment for love to emerge.

