Artists take over the stage of the Vive Latino festival

The Mexican electro-pop band and the British rock star had their first concerts at the festival on Saturday night. Belanova, founded in Guadalajara in 2000, had a musical style that, in its beginnings, would not have entered the festival’s poster, mainly focused on rock and music alternative, while Idol had previously come to Mexico City for a solo concert and as the main artist of Coordenada de Guadalajara, but had not had a massive festival in the capital. Both enchanted the Vive audience, which on its first day attracted 80,000 attendees.

Belanova reached its peak popularity before 2010, but its star temporarily dimmed in 2018 when the band decided to take a hiatus. However, the public remained loyal, listening to them on streaming services and making them a trend on social networks in recent years, creating a kind of perfect environment for the rebirth of the group whose songs like Baila mi corazon and Por ti have been heard a lot on music tracks. of nightclub dancing lately.

Vocalist Denisse Guerrero said that there were secrets that were better to take to the grave, like who wrote Cada Que…, one of her most romantic songs. Moments later he invited Mon Laferte to perform No me voy a muerte, a song of empowerment after a breakup.

When her anthem came on Pastel Pink, Guerrero took the stage wearing a bridal veil that topped off her dramatic pastel pink dress with corsets, draped skirt, bows and studs. The song about a woman who refuses to be in a suffocating marriage was chanted intensely by fans who had been waiting for it all day.

Twenty-four years to be in Vive Latino, today we are with you, said bassist Ricardo Arreola excitedly.

Idol turned an unfortunate situation into an opportunity to have a great concert. Their participation in the festival was due to the last-minute cancellation of the German band Scorpions due to the recovery of their vocalist Klaus Meine, after a spinal operation that did not allow him to meet the date. Idol took over the Amazon Music stage, the main stage of the festival, with hits like Eyes Without A Face, Mony Mony and Dancing With Myself, but definitely the song that made the Vive wild was Rebel Yell.

I’m sorry they (Scorpions) couldn’t come, but I had a fantastic night today. No matter what part of the world you are from, you have influenced my life and I want to say thank you, thank you for making my life so (expletive) great. Thank you Mexico!, she said.

The 68-year-old star, active since 1976 at the beginning of the punk era, also presented some of his most recent songs, Cage and Running From The Ghost from his 2022 EP The Cage. He ended his concert with his classic White Wedding, but apparently time was running out and when he shouted at the end, his last words were not heard, although on his lips you could read that he said I love you.

Another who seemed displeased by the punctuality and the rushed times of the main stage was the Argentine star Fito Paez, who was a little upset at having to shorten his last song, A Rodar Mi Vida, although he had previously taken off by making long musical downloads. with his band on several songs. Paez performed songs like Circo Beat, Two Days in the Life, 11 and 6, Traffic through Katmand, Tombs of Glory and his anthem Love After Love. He returned to the festival for the third time after his 2018 concert.

Among the public there was a person with a sign that said No to the Milei adjustment in reference to the restrictive economic measures imposed by Argentine President Javier Milei.

In one of the alternate scenarios, Jorge Drexler was happy to conclude a tour of 100 concerts and more than 20 countries at the Vive, but true to his scientific and analytical spirit, he said that he would talk little so as not to spend time.

If you have come to any of my concerts, you will know that I really like to talk. Today I am not going to talk much because I have 50 minutes that we want to dedicate entirely to singing with you, he said.

Drexler, who had been at Vive Latino for the last time in 2014, sang songs like Transporte, White Belt and Parallel Universes. Later she added, surprised, “how many people, it’s crazy, my mother!, when she saw the number of fans gathered for her presentation. Thank you for that unmatched Chilango love (from Mexico City), she said.

One of the most anticipated groups of the night was Greta Van Fleet, made up of brothers Josh, Jake and Sam Kiszka along with Danny Wagner, who arrived at the Amazon stage, the second largest of the festival, with costumes adorned with rhinestones and crystals, as well as makeup. The natives of Michigan, United States, mainly performed songs from their most recent album Starcatcher such as The Falling Sky, Meeting The Master and a super extended version with a great guitar solo of Runway Blues, but they also pleased the audience with other of their previous albums. like Flower Power.

What time is it? “I think it’s time to say good morning,” said vocalist Josh, pronouncing good morning in Spanish. The people looked a little upset, but understood when they noticed that it was already midnight. We did it!, he added before beginning the first chords of Highway Tune, a vigorous song that talks about a midnight special.

Let’s not forget how important it is that we are all in this space together, that is very special, Josh said. “What we are going to do tonight is we are going to celebrate, because that is, in my opinion, what life is, life is a constant celebration of what love is, it is evolution and revolution,” he added before playing Heat. Above. The singer toasted with mezcal on stage.

Panten Rococ, Sonido Gallo Negro and Marissa Mur, the latter making her debut at Vive, were other artists who performed on Saturday, as well as the international band Gogol Bordello, whose vocalist Eugene Hitz is Ukrainian. The band showed an image of a fist with the colors of the Ukrainian flag as a background and the word Solidaritine invented by them, a mix of solidarity and adrenaline, and the title of their most recent album.

The festival will continue Sunday with performances by Man, Hombres G, Kings of Leon, Silvana Estrada and Babasnicos.

The festival was held for the first time in its 24 editions in turn 4 of the Autdromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The site has hosted other festivals such as Corona Capital, EDC México and Flow Fest, but for some diehard Vive fans it was a somewhat strange change, since they were missing the main stage stands that they had before at Foro Sol. Among the new changes , the Intolerant Tent had two attached stages, which allowed the music to not stop, as the setups were done much faster and one of the most welcome changes was better mobility between stages without crowds.

I didn’t like it very much, but we come to enjoy, which is what matters most. More than anything, age, one at my age already wants to sit down a little, said accountant Rafael Pinedo, 33, who has attended Vive Latino since 2007 and on this occasion was with his wife and 3-year-old daughter. , they especially went to see Belanova. The distribution of the stages seems wider to me and the sound is not distorted between one stage and another and the Intolerant Tent, that change of two stages together is faster and they don’t stop playing there, he added.’

