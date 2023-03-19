“Original Sin”: what is the schedule of the Turkish soap opera from Monday, March 20 to Friday, March 24

As is customary every week, new episodes of the successful novel “Original Sin” (“Yasak Elma”, in his native language) will be broadcast on Antena 3. In this sense, you cannot miss the weekly schedule of the Turkish production starring actresses Sevda Erginci and Eda Ece.

After being a tremendous success in Turkey, the novel “Original Sin” reached the Spanish signal through Antena 3thus showing that the boom in Ottoman fiction is still a long way from ending on television.

Although the plot has been on Antena 3 for a short time, let’s remember that the latest events shown on the screen showed us the love unease that Zeynep suffered after Alihan decided to end the relationship. Along these lines, the image of both young men overcoming their breakup managed to show us the most human and sentimental facet of the novel to date.

The actresses Sevda Erginci and Eda Ece are the protagonists of the soap opera “Original Sin” (Photo: Med Yapim)

But that’s not all, because Yildiz will try to rebuild his life in the Argun mansion, although Zehra and Lila’s plans suffer. Finally, Antena 3 showed us Ender trying to end his romance. Will we be able to see an outcome to each of these events?

SCHEDULE OF “ORIGINAL SIN” FROM MONDAY, MARCH 6 TO FRIDAY, MARCH 10

“Original sin” airs daily via Antenna 3. Therefore, here we tell you what your schedule is for this week.

Monday, March 20: 5:30 p.m. (Spain time)

Tuesday, March 21: 5:30 p.m. (Spain time)

Wednesday, March 22: 5:30 p.m. (Spain time)

Thursday, March 23: 5:30 p.m. (Spain time)

Friday, March 24: 5:30 p.m. (Spain time)

WHAT HAPPENED THIS LAST WEEK IN “ORIGINAL SIN”?

This coming week we will achieve many important events for the plot. For example, Lal’s brother, Alihan’s ex-partner, will come to Cem company. Thus, and thanks to his knowledge as a financial director, he will begin to have more contact with Zeynep.

This fact makes us wonder: will he get the young woman to stay at Falcon Air?

Alihan is going through a bit of a difficult emotional moment (Photo: Med Yapim)

On the other hand, Erim will suffer various health relapses and will need both her parents together in order to overcome adversity. Also, how will Yildiz receive Ender’s return to her life? This and more in “Original Sin”.

ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF THE TELENOVELA “ORIGINAL SIN”

Sevda Erginci como Zeynep

Eda Ece como Yildiz

Sevval Sam as Ender

Talat Bulut como Halit

Onur Tuna como Alihan

Safak Pekdemir como Zehra

Ilber Kaboglu como Erim

Ayşegül Çınar como Lila

HOW TO SEE “ORIGINAL SIN” IN SPAIN?

To get tricked into watching “Original Sin”, we just have to turn on your television and tune in to Antena 3 at 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Remember that you also have the option of streaming through ATRESplayer Premium.

Remember that you need to be subscribed to the platform to enjoy all the benefits.