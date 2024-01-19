Arnold Schwarzenegger watch auctioned for $290,000

ONE.- A luxury watch put the company in trouble this week. Arnold Schwarzenegger who forgot to declare it to customs in Germany, but the story had a happy ending, since the accessory ended up being auctioned for $290,000, an environmental organization of the actor announced today -January 19-.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger’s customs adventure had a happy ending: the most famous watch in the world was auctioned for 270,000 euros,” the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, an environmental defense organization created by the actor, said in a statement.

Total collection of Arnold Schwarzenegger

The watch was auctioned the day before along with works of art and a training session with the famous bodybuilder, at the exclusive Kitzbhel ski resort in Austria, before 160 guests, including the United States Climate Emissary, John Kerry.

The Austrian-American actor, famous for his successes in Hollywood as Terminator and his political career as governor of California, animated the evening in which he raised a total of 1.31 million euros (1.42 million dollars) for environmental projects.

Schwarzenegger described his incident with customs as a wild experience and made slightly off-color jokes, according to a video published by the American entertainment portal TMZ.

The 76-year-old actor was detained on Wednesday at an airport in southern Germany for not having declared the luxury watch upon his arrival from the United States and the authorities opened a criminal case for tax evasion.

FUENTE: AFP